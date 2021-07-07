How are you really doing?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eric Rittmeyer discusses how it can be a problem if you get used to never revealing your emotions. For example, when someone asks how you’re doing, how often do we tell the truth? Normally, the response is “I’m fine, everything is just fine”. Bottled up emotions always find a way out, no matter what!

4 common reasons we don’t express ourselves:

1) It’s hard to explain how you feel - Emotions are complex

2) Feeling alone in your mind - Thinking that nobody can understand

3) The fear of seeming weak - Emotions are not weakness!

4) Too many feelings to separate them - Start with one emotion and express that

Mental Toughness Speaker

