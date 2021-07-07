‘I’m just glad he’s here’: Family of man injured in Blue Grass accident speaks out

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are still investigating an accident near Blue Grass involving two vehicles Friday morning where one man was airlifted to Iowa City. TV6 spoke with a family member of the man as he starts the process of recovery.

Tim Coe, of Silvis, was in a pick up truck with two other people when the accident happened. Among some of his injuries was a broken tibia, femur, ribs, nose, shoulder, fractures in the lower back and a host of internal injuries.

“I’m just glad he’s here. I’m glad they’re all here,” said Brian Coe, of Moline, Tim’s brother. Brian was driving past the accident talking to a friend on the phone when he recognized one of the vehicles involved.

“I looked over. I saw the truck mangled up. I saw Superior Gutter. I said ‘Donald I’ll have to let you go. I believe my brother’s been in an accident.’ He says no. I said I know that’s his truck. So I hung up with him called [Tim’s] work [and] they confirmed that my brother was care flighted to Iowa City,” he said.

Brian said he and his brother are close and he’s been traveling between the Quad Cities and Iowa City to be by his brother’s side.

“From my understanding there were witnesses [who] said that he was texting and driving ran a red light, while my brother’s truck had the right of way, and they went...impact.”

What was once an uncertain outcome is now a long road to recovery.

“We weren’t sure if he was gonna live or die on that first day,” he said, “Through all of this...there’s continued support. The community of the Quad Cities. You couldn’t ask for better.”

Brian said doctors haven’t given them an estimate on how long Tim’s recovery will take, but they’re taking things day by day.

