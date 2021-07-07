DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) -

Mark Stach from the Peace of Art Project joined Paula to show his continued love and passion behind his craft, making Peace Signs for others. He has survived the pandemic, and has more of an assortment now available for purchase.

This craft began when Mark had a broken trampoline and decided to create a peace sign out of the trampoline frame. Since then, he has found comfort in giving them to others and spreading the peace.

