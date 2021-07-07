Scattered afternoon storms followed by a cooler stretch of weather

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- A cold front will roll through the area today bringing some much needed rain to parts of the area. The front will arrive around midday, thus most of our storm activity will be in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but it will still be muggy ahead of the front with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any storm will be capable of torrential downpours today, but the overall rainfall total will be a quarter inch or less, unless you get caught in multiple heavy downpours. We will dry it out for Thursday with highs in the 70s before an unsettled weather pattern settles in for the weekend with daily rain chances from Friday through Sunday.

TODAY: Afternoon storms. High: 87º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 62º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 78º.

