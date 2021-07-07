Advertisement

Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a six-year-old Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 12:45 p.m. to the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue to reports of shots being fired.

Officials say multiple shell casings were found. According to a preliminary investigation, a six-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Police tell TV6 they have incidents at Splash Landing and at the Bettendorf Healthcare over the...
Bettendorf police suspect out of towners targeting women, breaking into vehicles
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

Latest News

Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs
Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs
United Way Quad Cities announces new board chair
The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a...
Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities closed Wednesday, Thursday due to vet shortage
Genesis Health System will be helping Quad City students and their families get back to normal...
Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ drive to benefit families; schools requesting supplies