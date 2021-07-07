Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a six-year-old Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 12:45 p.m. to the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue to reports of shots being fired.

Officials say multiple shell casings were found. According to a preliminary investigation, a six-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

