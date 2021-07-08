Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

Latest News

Benefit is July 3rd and 4th
Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC
JDC 50th Anniversary flavor sales will benefit Birdies For Charity.
Whitey’s Ice Cream Flavor Will Benefit Birdies For Charity
Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions
In Bettendorf and Moline
Caregiver drive-thru giveaway Saturday
2021 Tell On Your Neighbor Awards in Rock Island
Rock Island encourages residents to ‘Tell On Your Neighbor’