Amazon brings new jobs to QCA, new housing challenges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A major announcement was made in Davenport on Wednesday: an Amazon distribution center is coming to the Quad Cities, bringing 1,000 full-time jobs. Realtor Jerry Wolking says that amount of jobs is a significant addition to the Quad Cities. From a home-buying standpoint, it could make the already tough market even more competitive. However, he says it all depends on how many employees are sourced in and need to buy a new home, “we are heavily underserved in the market which is causing rapid price escalation.”

Wolking says offers have been coming in 10 to 15 percent over the asking price. He says what they’ll have to keep an eye on is the number of workers Amazon will be bringing in from outside the Quad Cities, “if they’re hiring from within, that’s one thing. If they’re bringing in from another plant that’s a whole new problem... it’s a good problem to have but it is painful sometimes” similar to a growing pain. Wolking adds, he believes new construction will be a big benefit to the high demand-low supply issue we’re facing.

For local restaurants, the new jobs could be beneficial. Thunder Bay Grille’s general manager Matthew Carroll says, “hopefully it means more customers and more customers is exactly what we need right now. Especially after a rough year last year.” The restaurant is just a few minutes away from where the Amazon facility will be built.

The Quad Cities Chamber of commerce says this boost to the economy could be 148 million dollars each year.

“We have a wide group that we can attract here within our labor shed. Our labor shed market expands all the way up to Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, and we draw people from outside the region that want to come work in the Quad Cities area,” says Paul Rumler, President & CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon will employ about 1,000 people in the QC. Starting pay is $16 per hour with benefits. The Amazon facility will be over 640,000 square feet.

