Advertisement

Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities identified three people found dead in the northern Iowa city of Algona as two young brothers who were shot to death and another person who killed himself.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan Phelon and 3-year-old Seth Phelon. The boys died of gunshot wounds, and investigators said their deaths were considered homicides.

The Department of Public Safety says 32-year-old Christopher Phelon also was found dead from a gunshot wound. His death is considered a suicide. Someone called 911 after discovering the bodies on Monday night.

Authorities announced how they died and their names after an autopsy. Investigators didn’t specify the relationship between Christopher Phelon and the boys.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to a...
Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities closed Wednesday, Thursday due to vet shortage

Latest News

Council Bluffs Det. Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Council Bluffs detective arrested, accused of assaulting son
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Numerous police cars at a scene between 7th and 9th and Gaines in Davenport
Large police presence in central Davenport
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell