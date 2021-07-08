Advertisement

Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say 100 people - including two officers - were shot in the city during the long Fourth of July weekend.

Eighteen of the shootings were classified as homicides. Among those injured were at least a dozen children. None of them had died as of Tuesday morning, but at least three of the minors were in critical condition.

Police Superintendent David Brown put much of the blame on a court system’s embrace of bond reform that he says puts violent offenders back on the street too quickly. He disputed a recent study that found bond reform had not led to more crime in Chicago.

