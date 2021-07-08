Cooler temps today and into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - A few lingering showers or areas of drizzle are likely through sunrise, but overall today will be driest day the rest of the week. Look for clouds to gradually clear out, but north winds will help to limit highgs to the mid and upper 70s today. Another system will arrive on Friday allowing for rounds of showers and a few storms. This system will then stall out over the area this weekend keeping rain chances in the mix at least through Sunday, however there will be several dry hours each day. Highs will average in the mid to upper 70s this weekend. Looking ahead to next week, a gradual return to highs in the mid 80s looks likely along with a few rain chances by next Wednesday.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 76º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 60º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers likely. High: 79º.

