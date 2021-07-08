Advertisement

Council Bluffs detective arrested, accused of assaulting son

Council Bluffs Det. Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Council Bluffs Det. Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Council Bluffs police detective has been arrested over allegations that he attempted to strangle his adult son during an argument over a dent in the son’s car.

KETV reports that 59-year-old Detective Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic abuse assault and strangulation with bodily injury.

The 19-year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department has been placed on administrative leave. He has been released from jail with no bail.

Court document said Schuetze allegedly became upset after finding a dent in his son’s car and during the resulting argument put his hands around his son’s neck, squeezing and pushing him.

