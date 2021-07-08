Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals $1k+ worth of items from Walmart in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in identifying a wanted suspect following a theft in Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on May 21, the suspect above went to Walmart and stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise. The items taken included household goods, sporting goods, televisions and auto parts. He could be seen on surveillance camera walking through the self checkout without paying for the items and leaving, according to police.

Officials say he was wearing a black jacket and hat with a black face mask.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

