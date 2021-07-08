Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charges in Scott County

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Deputies in Scott County are looking for 31-year-old Sonny Jackson Jr. Officials say he is wanted for escaping on original charges of burglary.

He has black hair and brown eyes and is 6′5 and weighs 190 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

