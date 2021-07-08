CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on probation violation, theft charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this man?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding 42-year-old Wayne Thomason II. He is wanted out of Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony retail theft.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 6′ and 180 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

