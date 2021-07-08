Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Several cars burlgarized, stolen in Mercer County

Officials in Mercer County need your help in identifying suspects following a string of car thefts and burglaries. Officials say on June 14 several people came to the Sherrard area took two vehicles while burglarizing others.(mercer county crime stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Mercer County need your help in identifying suspects following a string of car thefts and burglaries.

Officials say on June 14 several people came to the Sherrard area took two vehicles while burglarizing others.

On July 2 police believe the same suspects returned and “committed several more car burglaries in both Aledo and Viola.” Four vehicles were stolen during this incident.

“Please note that some of the quality is poor (in the photos), we understand,” police said. “Please pay special attention to the clothing and if you recognize these subjects or the clothing please report it by submitting a tip here on our website or by calling our tip line at 309-582-3500. Let’s work together to get this information out and solve these crimes.”

Crime Stoppers of Mercer County will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in these crimes.

If any other person has any additional video footage from the recent thefts please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Aledo Police Department or the Viola Police Department.

You can find more photos at this link.

