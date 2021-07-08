DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC’s Meteorologist has and adventure side to him - Erik The Kayak Guy explains his passion for the sport. A few years ago, Erik’s love for kayaking came about and ever since he has been an instructor for all levels of knowledge in kayaking.

He offers lessons in the Quad Cities & requests a message on Facebook to get started!

What will you need before going on a lesson with Erik?

- Personal Flotation Device (PFD) - always to be worn when in kayak

- Kayak

- Paddle

- 1/2 a day

Erik The Kayak Guy

