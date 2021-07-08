Advertisement

Erik The Kayak Guy

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC’s Meteorologist has and adventure side to him - Erik The Kayak Guy explains his passion for the sport. A few years ago, Erik’s love for kayaking came about and ever since he has been an instructor for all levels of knowledge in kayaking.

He offers lessons in the Quad Cities & requests a message on Facebook to get started!

What will you need before going on a lesson with Erik?

- Personal Flotation Device (PFD) - always to be worn when in kayak

- Kayak

- Paddle

- 1/2 a day

Erik The Kayak Guy

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody

Latest News

Erik's Beer of the Month
Erik’s Beer of the Month
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Summer Style Show Part 3
What’s ‘in’ this summer
Summer Style Show Part 4
Outfits that make you feel good for summertime