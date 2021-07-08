Advertisement

Erik’s Beer of the Month

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Erik Maitland shows his beer of the month for July from Big Grove Brewery. With a brewery in Iowa City and a taproom in the heart of Solon, Iowa; this brewery in both locations are worth exploring with the environment they have & beer selections.

Paula and Erik try two different beers from Big Grove:

- Boomtown, a Golden Ale that is light in color, 4.5% alcohol

- Double Blackberry Sour (available year-round), 5% alcohol

Erik Maitland // KWQC

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody

Latest News

Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Summer Style Show Part 3
What’s ‘in’ this summer
Summer Style Show Part 4
Outfits that make you feel good for summertime
Summer Style Show Part 2
Making outfits *pop* for summer