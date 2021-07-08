Erik’s Beer of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Erik Maitland shows his beer of the month for July from Big Grove Brewery. With a brewery in Iowa City and a taproom in the heart of Solon, Iowa; this brewery in both locations are worth exploring with the environment they have & beer selections.

Paula and Erik try two different beers from Big Grove:

- Boomtown, a Golden Ale that is light in color, 4.5% alcohol

- Double Blackberry Sour (available year-round), 5% alcohol

