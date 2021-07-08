Erik’s Beer of the Month
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Erik Maitland shows his beer of the month for July from Big Grove Brewery. With a brewery in Iowa City and a taproom in the heart of Solon, Iowa; this brewery in both locations are worth exploring with the environment they have & beer selections.
Paula and Erik try two different beers from Big Grove:
- Boomtown, a Golden Ale that is light in color, 4.5% alcohol
- Double Blackberry Sour (available year-round), 5% alcohol
Erik Maitland // KWQC
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.