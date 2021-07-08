Advertisement

Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail

Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, Illinois. (Left to right): Cody Villalobos, Jesse Davis, Zachary Hart and Eugene Roets(kwqc, fulton county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, Illinois.

On July 7, the inmates escaped and now Fulton County officials are asking residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

“If your vehicle is missing, please report it to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Call 911 if you see the inmates.”

The inmates are to be considered armed and dangerous according to officials. If you see them, officials ask that you do not approach them.

  • Escaped inmates:
    • 26-year-old Cody Villalobos | 6′0 and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes
    • 34-year-old Jesse Davis | 5′5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes
    • 36-year-old Zachary Hart | 6′6 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes
    • 22-year-old Eugene Roets | 5′9 and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Numerous police cars at a scene between 7th and 9th and Gaines in Davenport
Large police presence in central Davenport

Latest News

Rain Friday night
Cooler temps today
Chicago police: 100 shot, 18 homicides over holiday weekend
Council Bluffs Det. Craig Schuetze was arrested Tuesday, July 7, 2021.
Council Bluffs detective arrested, accused of assaulting son
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home