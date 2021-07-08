Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, Illinois.

On July 7, the inmates escaped and now Fulton County officials are asking residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

“If your vehicle is missing, please report it to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 309-547-2277,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Call 911 if you see the inmates.”

The inmates are to be considered armed and dangerous according to officials. If you see them, officials ask that you do not approach them.

Escaped inmates: 26-year-old Cody Villalobos | 6′0 and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes 34-year-old Jesse Davis | 5′5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes 36-year-old Zachary Hart | 6′6 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes 22-year-old Eugene Roets | 5′9 and 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes



