Iowa joins antitrust lawsuit against Google

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Wednesday joined 37 other attorneys General in a lawsuit against Google alleging it closed the Android app distribution ecosystem to competitors.

In a news release, AG Miller said the states are accusing Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

“Millions of consumers rely on the Google Play Store to discover and download frequently used apps on their smart devices,” Miller said. “Through the use of restrictive contracts and agreements, Google has used this reliance to thwart competition and create a monopoly in app distribution. What’s more, Google has knowingly passed higher than average fees along to customers, often costing consumers hundreds if not thousands of dollars they wouldn’t have spent except for Google’s dominant market position.”

The lawsuit alleges that Google works to discourage or prevent competition, which violates federal and state antitrust laws.

It also says consumers are forced to pay Google’s commission, up to 30 percent, on in-app purchases of digital content, adding that, that’s much higher commission consumers would pay if they had other payment processing systems available.

The District of Columbia and 36 other states are part of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.