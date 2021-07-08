Advertisement

Iowa joins antitrust lawsuit against Google

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on Wednesday joined 37 other attorneys General in a lawsuit against Google alleging it closed the Android app distribution ecosystem to competitors.

In a news release, AG Miller said the states are accusing Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

“Millions of consumers rely on the Google Play Store to discover and download frequently used apps on their smart devices,” Miller said. “Through the use of restrictive contracts and agreements, Google has used this reliance to thwart competition and create a monopoly in app distribution. What’s more, Google has knowingly passed higher than average fees along to customers, often costing consumers hundreds if not thousands of dollars they wouldn’t have spent except for Google’s dominant market position.”

The lawsuit alleges that Google works to discourage or prevent competition, which violates federal and state antitrust laws.

It also says consumers are forced to pay Google’s commission, up to 30 percent, on in-app purchases of digital content, adding that, that’s much higher commission consumers would pay if they had other payment processing systems available.

The District of Columbia and 36 other states are part of the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

Latest News

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on May 21, the suspect above went to...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man steals $1k+ worth of items from Walmart in Moline
Deputies in Scott County are looking for 31-year-old Sonny Jackson Jr. Officials say he is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on escape charges in Scott County
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in finding 42-year-old Wayne...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on probation violation, theft charges
Officials in Mercer County need your help in identifying suspects following a string of car...
CRIME STOPPERS: Several cars burlgarized, stolen in Mercer County
Police in Princeton announced they will be holding a Lunch in the Park to raise money for the...
Police in Princeton hold ‘Lunch in the Park’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois