John Deere employee contest gives once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Allison Farrell

By Skubie Mageza
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVIS, Illiois (KWQC) - This year’s Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic, had a unique twist for a Geneseo native. Tradition usually has the Deere & Company CEO plays in the Pro-Am during the week of the tournament. However, John May offered his spot to Allison Farrell, a John Deere employee who loves the game. Farrell, works in a leadership position at John Deere Cylinder Works, earned the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when she entered the “Take the Tee for Me Contest” for Quad-Cities-based Deere employees. Contestants submitted a video with their view on what it means to have the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities and why they would be a great choice to play in the Pro-Am on behalf of the Deere company.

Farrell played in a foursome with Dylan Frittelli, one of the world’s top golfers and 2019 Classic champion. She is also an assistant golf coach for Geneseo High School, and when she’s not supervising on the Cylinder Works factory floor she’s usually playing a round of golf at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis!

Her connection to the course runs deep with her fiancé proposing to her on the 4th hole! They’ll be getting married in September overlooking the 18th green. Farrell has been playing golf since she was seven years old and credits her love of the game to her dad. She played competitively in high school and college and has worked as a volunteer at the John Deere Classic several times.

