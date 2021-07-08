Advertisement

Large police presence in central Davenport

Numerous squad cars between 7TH and 9th streets along Gaines
Numerous police cars at a scene between 7th and 9th and Gaines in Davenport
Numerous police cars at a scene between 7th and 9th and Gaines in Davenport(KWQC)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a large police presence between 7th and 9th streets along Gaines street in Davenport.

A TV6 crew at the scene around 8:40 Wednesday saw nearly a dozen police cars, including Davenport police, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Our crew saw at least one man being taken into custody.

As of 8:45 p.m., Gaines Street between 7th and 9th was blocked off, so avoid the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update this story as more details come in.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Police tell TV6 they have incidents at Splash Landing and at the Bettendorf Healthcare over the...
Bettendorf police suspect out of towners targeting women, breaking into vehicles
Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to an...
Illinois man dies after lighting off fireworks in Boone County

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs
Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs
Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs
Amazon coming to Davenport, bringing 1,000 jobs