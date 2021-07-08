Large police presence in central Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a large police presence between 7th and 9th streets along Gaines street in Davenport.

A TV6 crew at the scene around 8:40 Wednesday saw nearly a dozen police cars, including Davenport police, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Our crew saw at least one man being taken into custody.

As of 8:45 p.m., Gaines Street between 7th and 9th was blocked off, so avoid the area.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to update this story as more details come in.

