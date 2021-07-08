Making outfits *pop* for summer

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Holly Bell, Director of Maxx Models and Talent, is back in-studio with to show how to elevate your summer style featuring clothing from five local boutiques! Models are from Maxx Models in the Quad Cities. After the past year, new outfits are a must - and Holly is here to help decide what is ‘in’ this summer.

Casual is the usual theme during summertime, but Holly shows Paula that it is easy to put a little more pop in your outfit with simple, tiny details - these tiny details make all the difference in an outfit.

Holly’s tip : Try wide-leg pants this summer!

Boutiques featured (local locations):

- Catherine’s + Paul’s - 4893 Utica Ridge Rd #103, Davenport, IA

- Four Seasons - 2205 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA & 110 1/2 South State Street, Geneseo, IL

- The Funky Zebras - 3565 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA

- Katsch Boutique - 5619 Utica Ridge Rd #100, Davenport, IA & 113 N State Street, Geneseo, IL

- Cato Fashions - 5717 Elmore # A, Davenport, IA

Maxx Models and Talent // 1300 24th Street, Rock Island, IL

