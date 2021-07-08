Advertisement

Making outfits *pop* for summer

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Holly Bell, Director of Maxx Models and Talent, is back in-studio with to show how to elevate your summer style featuring clothing from five local boutiques! Models are from Maxx Models in the Quad Cities. After the past year, new outfits are a must - and Holly is here to help decide what is ‘in’ this summer.

Casual is the usual theme during summertime, but Holly shows Paula that it is easy to put a little more pop in your outfit with simple, tiny details - these tiny details make all the difference in an outfit.

Holly’s tip: Try wide-leg pants this summer!

Boutiques featured (local locations):

- Catherine’s + Paul’s - 4893 Utica Ridge Rd #103, Davenport, IA

- Four Seasons - 2205 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport, IA & 110 1/2 South State Street, Geneseo, IL

- The Funky Zebras - 3565 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA

- Katsch Boutique - 5619 Utica Ridge Rd #100, Davenport, IA & 113 N State Street, Geneseo, IL

- Cato Fashions - 5717 Elmore # A, Davenport, IA

Maxx Models and Talent // 1300 24th Street, Rock Island, IL

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody

Latest News

Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Summer Style Show Part 3
What’s ‘in’ this summer
Summer Style Show Part 4
Outfits that make you feel good for summertime
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening