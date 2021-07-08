Party in the Park kicks off in Davenport, will be held on select Thursdays through Sept.

Advertisement

Party in the Park kicks off Thursday evening in Davenport. The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Party in the Park kicks off Thursday evening in Davenport. The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays.

Those in attendance can enjoy food, entertainment and a variety of activities for kids. The events are “a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with your local elected officials,” officials said in a post.

Members from city staff will be there to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community. You can always learn how to get involved in your own neighborhood.

DATEPARKADDRESS
July 8Lafayette Park700 West 4th Street
July 22Garfield Park1224 East 28th Street
July 29Glen Armil Park2355 Lillie Avenue
August 12Van Buren Park205 South Elmwood Avenue
August 19Northwest Park3400 North Division Street
September 16Goose Creek Park6000 Scott Street
September 23Junge Park3250 Western Avenue

