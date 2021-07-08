Party in the Park kicks off in Davenport, will be held on select Thursdays through Sept.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Party in the Park kicks off Thursday evening in Davenport. The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays.

Those in attendance can enjoy food, entertainment and a variety of activities for kids. The events are “a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with your local elected officials,” officials said in a post.

Members from city staff will be there to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community. You can always learn how to get involved in your own neighborhood.

DATE PARK ADDRESS July 8 Lafayette Park 700 West 4th Street July 22 Garfield Park 1224 East 28th Street July 29 Glen Armil Park 2355 Lillie Avenue August 12 Van Buren Park 205 South Elmwood Avenue August 19 Northwest Park 3400 North Division Street September 16 Goose Creek Park 6000 Scott Street September 23 Junge Park 3250 Western Avenue

