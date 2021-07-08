Party in the Park kicks off in Davenport, will be held on select Thursdays through Sept.
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Party in the Park kicks off Thursday evening in Davenport. The two-hour event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays.
Those in attendance can enjoy food, entertainment and a variety of activities for kids. The events are “a great opportunity to meet your neighbors, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods, and engage with your local elected officials,” officials said in a post.
Members from city staff will be there to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community. You can always learn how to get involved in your own neighborhood.
|DATE
|PARK
|ADDRESS
|July 8
|Lafayette Park
|700 West 4th Street
|July 22
|Garfield Park
|1224 East 28th Street
|July 29
|Glen Armil Park
|2355 Lillie Avenue
|August 12
|Van Buren Park
|205 South Elmwood Avenue
|August 19
|Northwest Park
|3400 North Division Street
|September 16
|Goose Creek Park
|6000 Scott Street
|September 23
|Junge Park
|3250 Western Avenue
