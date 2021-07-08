Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Davenport.

Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white 2008 Chevy Malibu in the area of 2900 East 32nd Street. The driver, 33-year-old Cameron Howard, of Davenport, was driving the vehicle according to police.

Police say Howard refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended when officers performed a PIT maneuver. Howard then left the area on foot but was taken into custody a short time later according to officials. Police say a woman was also detained at the scene.

Howard is being charged with:

A DPD warrant of failing to appear at pretrial on charges of 1st-degree harassment

A DPD warrant on 2nd-degree burglary

A Scott County warrant for a parole violation on original charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm

Reckless driving

Failing to yield to emergency vehicle

Driving under suspension

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.