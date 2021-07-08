Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Davenport.
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white 2008 Chevy Malibu in the area of 2900 East 32nd Street. The driver, 33-year-old Cameron Howard, of Davenport, was driving the vehicle according to police.
Police say Howard refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended when officers performed a PIT maneuver. Howard then left the area on foot but was taken into custody a short time later according to officials. Police say a woman was also detained at the scene.
Howard is being charged with:
- A DPD warrant of failing to appear at pretrial on charges of 1st-degree harassment
- A DPD warrant on 2nd-degree burglary
- A Scott County warrant for a parole violation on original charges of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm
- Reckless driving
- Failing to yield to emergency vehicle
- Driving under suspension
Detectives are following up on the incident.
