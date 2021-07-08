Police in Princeton hold ‘Lunch in the Park’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Princeton announced they will be holding a Lunch in the Park to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

On Friday, July 16, community members can enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, snacks and drinks. The Frozen Chickens Polar Plunge team will be supporting Special Olympics with a bake sale as well. It will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

“We will have a limited amount of Special Olympics merchandise for sale at the event,” officials said in a Facebook post. “If you would like to phone in an order for pickup or delivery please call 815-875-2631 ext. 1402.”

If you have any questions please email Tom Kammerer at tkammerer@princeton-il.com

