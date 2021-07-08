Advertisement

Police in Princeton hold ‘Lunch in the Park’ to benefit Special Olympics Illinois

Police in Princeton announced they will be holding a Lunch in the Park to raise money for the...
Police in Princeton announced they will be holding a Lunch in the Park to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois. On Friday, July 16, community members can enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, snacks and drinks.(kwqc, special olympics illinois)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Princeton announced they will be holding a Lunch in the Park to raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois.

On Friday, July 16, community members can enjoy pulled pork sandwiches, snacks and drinks. The Frozen Chickens Polar Plunge team will be supporting Special Olympics with a bake sale as well. It will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

“We will have a limited amount of Special Olympics merchandise for sale at the event,” officials said in a Facebook post. “If you would like to phone in an order for pickup or delivery please call 815-875-2631 ext. 1402.”

If you have any questions please email Tom Kammerer at tkammerer@princeton-il.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries

Latest News

Officials in Mercer County need your help in identifying suspects following a string of car...
CRIME STOPPERS: Several cars burlgarized, stolen in Mercer County
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Party in the Park kicks off Thursday evening in Davenport. The two-hour event is scheduled to...
Party in the Park kicks off in Davenport, will be held on select Thursdays through Sept.