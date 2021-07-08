Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials with the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce made a “major”...
Amazon facility coming to Davenport; starting pay to be at least $16 an hour
Six-year-old injured following shooting incident in Davenport
Felony Lane Gang Bettendorf
‘Felony Lane Gang’ suspected to be source of Bettendorf car burglaries
Numerous police cars at a scene between 7th and 9th and Gaines in Davenport
Large police presence in central Davenport

Latest News

Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Ramen House’s staff was treated to a trip tp Sin City thanks to their hard work during the...
‘They deserve a break’: Restaurant owners treat employees to Vegas trip
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states