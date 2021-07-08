Zach Johnson, Steve Sticker return to John Deere Classic; fan experience will differ due to COVID-19; Thom Cornelis reflects on the field
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker are both looking to win another championship at the John Deere Classic and retired TV6 Sports Director Thom Cornelis expects a very competitive finish on Sunday. Meanwhile, fans will have a little different experience due to COVID-19. Watch all of our coverage leading up to the John Deere Classic.
