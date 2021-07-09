Any sunshine today will increase our threat for strong storms this evening

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Active weather will set up very near our area today, thus a First Alert Day is NOT in effect at this time. Showers and storms are ongoing off to our west this morning. This round of storms will dictate where the warm front sets up this afternoon. Current trends are this round fizzling out as it arrives along and south of I-80 around 9AM. This will help keep us cloudy into the afternoon keeping the warm front SW of our area and the overall severe threat low in the QCA. The one caveat will be sunshine. If we get any sun, this will help inch the front near the area. Thus, the next 12 hours are important to help determine our storm threat. Showers will fire back up around 3PM and drop SSE out of our area by 10PM. If storms become severe it appears it will be mostly for gusty winds between 3PM-8PM. Saturday will bring off and on showers and storms as an area of low pressure spins over the QCA. This will keep rain chances into Sunday as well with heavy rain possible south of I-80.

TODAY: Cloudy with evening showers and storms. High: 77º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 64º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 77º.

