Ask Angi: Backyard tips from a home care expert

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bailey Carson is a Home Care Expert from Angi (formerly The Angie’s List Report) who knows what to look for in a backyard. She tells us to think of the small details such as do bugs love your backyard? If so, find a repellent that works or other outdoor items made for keeping away pests for your next backyard bash.

Angi is a place you can go for everything home-related to home care - project ideas, tips, cost estimates, and access to hundreds of thousands of qualified pros. This is a new segment to feature monthly with Ask Angi!

Angi

