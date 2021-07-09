Ask Angi: DIYes or No

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bailey Carson, a Home Care Expert from Angi (formally The Angie’s List Report), gives the inside scoop on what you can handle in DIY projects and what you should leave to the experts.

At Angi, they have three T’s:

1) Time - Do you have the time to research the project and complete it?

2) Tools - Do you have the tools needed? - They can be costly if not.

3) Talent - Do you believe you have the skills to do the project right?

Angi

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.