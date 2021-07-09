Advertisement

Construction on I-74 River Bridge to close portion of Kimberly Road, 18th Street

I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel...
I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel beams over Grant Street/US 67.(kwqc, i74 bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel beams over Grant Street/US 67.

Officials say by doing that it will require some overnight lane and road closures between Kimberly Road and 18th Street. The work is expected to last for two weeks.

  • WEEK OF JULY 12
    • Beginning Monday, July 12, northbound Grant St/ US 67 (going towards LeClaire) will be reduced to one lane overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. The lane closures will begin each night at approximately 7 PM through 6 AM.
  • WEEK OF JULY 19
    • Beginning Monday, July 19, both directions of traffic on Grant St/US 67 will be closed overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. Grant St/US 67 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 PM, and then fully closed at approximately 10 PM. The road will reopen each morning by about 6 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Mississippi Blvd. The I-74 ramps will remain open.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

Latest News

Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office say they received a 911 call for a car accident on...
Three injured, one flown to Iowa City, following crash involving a semi in Henry County
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 29-year-old Zachary...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties arrested on robbery charges
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 29-year-old Chavonte A. Bragg walked away...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man no longer listed as wanted on escape charges by US Marshals
Eric T. Rodriguez, 37, of Bettendorf.
Deputies: Bettendorf man emailed images of child pornography