Construction on I-74 River Bridge to close portion of Kimberly Road, 18th Street

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel beams over Grant Street/US 67.

Officials say by doing that it will require some overnight lane and road closures between Kimberly Road and 18th Street. The work is expected to last for two weeks.

WEEK OF JULY 12 Beginning Monday, July 12, northbound Grant St/ US 67 (going towards LeClaire) will be reduced to one lane overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. The lane closures will begin each night at approximately 7 PM through 6 AM.

WEEK OF JULY 19 Beginning Monday, July 19, both directions of traffic on Grant St/US 67 will be closed overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. Grant St/US 67 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 PM, and then fully closed at approximately 10 PM. The road will reopen each morning by about 6 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Mississippi Blvd. The I-74 ramps will remain open.



