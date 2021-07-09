Construction on I-74 River Bridge to close portion of Kimberly Road, 18th Street
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel beams over Grant Street/US 67.
Officials say by doing that it will require some overnight lane and road closures between Kimberly Road and 18th Street. The work is expected to last for two weeks.
- WEEK OF JULY 12
- Beginning Monday, July 12, northbound Grant St/ US 67 (going towards LeClaire) will be reduced to one lane overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. The lane closures will begin each night at approximately 7 PM through 6 AM.
- WEEK OF JULY 19
- Beginning Monday, July 19, both directions of traffic on Grant St/US 67 will be closed overnight for approximately one week, weather permitting. Grant St/US 67 will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 PM, and then fully closed at approximately 10 PM. The road will reopen each morning by about 6 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Mississippi Blvd. The I-74 ramps will remain open.
