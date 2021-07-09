Advertisement

Davenport mayor to hold State of the City address Friday

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon. The...
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon. The mayor will provide the address and will “highlight city accomplishments, initiatives and new capital improvement projects,” according to a press release. (File)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon.

The mayor will provide the address and will “highlight city accomplishments, initiatives and new capital improvement projects,” according to a press release.

The address is expected to begin at 12 p.m. and TV6 will be livestreaming the event. You can view that on your TV6 news app or in the video player below.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

Latest News

Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with...
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street
Illinois Prison
Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape
First Alert Day from 3PM-10PM for strong storms SW of the QC
Daily chances for rain this weekend
Showers and storms this afternoon & evening