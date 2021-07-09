Davenport mayor to hold State of the City address Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon.

The mayor will provide the address and will “highlight city accomplishments, initiatives and new capital improvement projects,” according to a press release.

The address is expected to begin at 12 p.m. and TV6 will be livestreaming the event. You can view that on your TV6 news app or in the video player below.

