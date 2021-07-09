Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Myrtle Street in Davenport is blocked off by law enforcement.

Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with the Davenport Police Department and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area while law enforcement is at the scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 has a crew at the scene and we are working to get more information.

