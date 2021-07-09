Deputies: Bettendorf man emailed images of child pornography

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies say he emailed sexually explicit photos of children.

Eric T. Rodriguez, 37, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony each punishable by five years in prison, and one count of purchase/possession of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Court records show he posted $27,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Thursday night.

He has a preliminary hearing July 20.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Rodriguez.

Deputies learned he transmitted 160 files of child pornography over the course of three emails. Of those, 103 images were of prepubescent girls.

Rodriguez admitted to possessing the images, according to the affidavit.

