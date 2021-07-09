Advertisement

Deputies: Bettendorf man emailed images of child pornography

Eric T. Rodriguez, 37, of Bettendorf.
Eric T. Rodriguez, 37, of Bettendorf.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies say he emailed sexually explicit photos of children.

Eric T. Rodriguez, 37, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class D felony each punishable by five years in prison, and one count of purchase/possession of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Court records show he posted $27,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail Thursday night.

He has a preliminary hearing July 20.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Rodriguez.

Deputies learned he transmitted 160 files of child pornography over the course of three emails. Of those, 103 images were of prepubescent girls.

Rodriguez admitted to possessing the images, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

Latest News

Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office say they received a 911 call for a car accident on...
Three injured, one flown to Iowa City, following crash involving a semi in Henry County
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 29-year-old Zachary...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island, Scott counties arrested on robbery charges
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 29-year-old Chavonte A. Bragg walked away...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man no longer listed as wanted on escape charges by US Marshals
A man is wanted out of Rock Island County on probation violation charges. Officials with Crime...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on probation violation charges
I-74 River Bridge officials have provided a construction update as they are setting the steel...
Construction on I-74 River Bridge to close portion of Kimberly Road, 18th Street