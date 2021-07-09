Elderly man dies after being hit by train in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - An elderly man has died after he was hit by a train in Kewanee according to police.

Officials say shortly after 4 a.m., the man was hit and killed by a BNSF train traveling westbound through the city. The incident happened in front of the Kewanee Train Depot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released at this time while officials alert his family.

Investigators from the Kewanee Police Department and BNSF responded to the scene. The train stopped and the operator reported the collision.

No other injuries were reported.

The railroad crossings at North Main Street, North Tremont Street, and North Park Street were closed for several hours, but were cleared for normal traffic at approximately 10 a.m.

More information will be released pending further investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.