Eldridge Celebrates Sesquicentennial July 9-10

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Eldridge Summer Festival will celebrate the town’s sesquicentennial July 9 and 10 with food, live music, and other festivities. Eldridge City Administrator, Lisa Kotter, is the QCL guest to talk about this weekend’s event which took 13 months of planning.

The two-day party kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with live music and food at Sheridan Meadows Park, 851 N 1st St., and will continue through midnight. Food, music, and fun activities such as face-painting and a petting zoo will go on throughout the evening, and the fireworks that had been planned for 10 p.m. have been cancelled due to the latest weather forecast for storm potential.

Saturday takes the festival to downtown Eldridge and begins at 7 a.m. The Eldridge Summer Festival Sesquicentennial Parade will travel through downtown at 10:30 a.m. with the kiddie parade getting underway at 1:45 p.m. Throughout the event, people can participate in different raffles and auctions, enjoy Ribfest, Bovine Bingo, visit car and tractor shows, the Wienermobile and participate in many different activities.

Runners will hit the course for the 36th annual 4-mile Moonlight Chase at 9 p.m., which is the culminating event of the festival. The quarter-mile kids race starts at 7:30 p.m., and the 1-mile race begins at 8.

To commemorate 150 years of community, the city will bury a time capsule filled with mementos at 3 p.m. Saturday (to be opened 50 years from now---in 2071!). The Scott County Library will also show materials on the history of Eldridge during the festival.

