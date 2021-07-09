Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY Friday 5PM-10PM for strong storms

All types of severe weather possible
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be a First Alert Day in effect today for strong to severe storms. This First Alert Day will be in effect from 5 PM to 10 PM and will be for areas to the southwest of the Quad Cities metro.

There will be a First Alert Day for strong storms from 5 PM to 10 PM Friday.
(KWQC)

With the sunshine in eastern Iowa early this afternoon, that could be enough for stronger storms later. All types of severe weather are possible with a higher threat of strong winds and hail near the Quad Cities.

Large hail and wind gusts near 70 mph are possible in the area that has the hatched sign.
(KWQC)

These will develop to the northwest and track southeast. There is a Flash Flood Watch that will be in effect for southern counties later this afternoon and into early Saturday. Already saturated grounds will have a better chance for runoff if the areas get heavier rain. Turn around, don’t drown!

Rainfall amounts through late Friday could reach 1"-3" in the areas under the Flash Flood Watch.
(KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

