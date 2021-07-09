QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hail is precipitation in the form of balls or irregular lumps of ice. Hail can be destructive on property and plant and animal life.

HOW HAIL FORMS

The hail formation happens inside the thunderstorm. Hail can reach the size of a baseball, although it is very rare. (KWQC)

Hail will form inside a thunderstorm. Frozen water droplets will be swept up by an updraft. While this takes place, an additional layer of ice is formed. Once the weight of the hailstone is larger than the force of the updrafts, the hailstone falls.

HAIL SIZES

Once hail is the size of a quarter, it meets severe criteria. (KWQC)

To help understand the hail sizes, common objects are used to describe the observed hail. When the hail is the size of a quarter, a diameter of 1 inch, it is considered severe weather. At the size of a quarter or larger, this can result in dents on cars, broken windows and damage to roofs.

A picture of a hailstone from July 2020 in Long Grove. The overall appearance was round. (KWQC)

SAFETY

If you check the forecast and hear about the threat of storms with hail you should move vehicles into a garage or under carports before the thunderstorm’s arrival, if possible. Bring pets inside. Make a safety plan with those you live with including an emergency meeting place. When strong storms are in the area, you should be in the lowest level of your home and away from windows.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.