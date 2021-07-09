Humility Homes opens ‘Fresh Start Center’ in former Catholic church

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) is a program that takes people from homelessness to self-sufficiency through a supportive and highly structured living program for families where parents have goals to increase education or job training. The Fresh Start Donation Center, 522 Fillmore St., Davenport, serves the needs of participants as they start their lives over. The location is the site of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Leslie Bates, manager of Fresh Start Center, joins Quad Cities Live to talk about the mission of the center and Humility Homes and how folks can join in on the effort to help. This is the donation hub for all HHSI programs. Your donations of merchandise help a participant save money as they establish their new home. New and gently used, clean and in-working order items are kindly accepted.

Fresh Start Center / 522 Fillmore St. / Davenport, IA 52802 / DONATIONS LINK / 563.326.1330 / HHSI Administrative Offices: 519 Fillmore St. / Davenport

Our needs change on regular basis. If you want to help our shelter and housing participants, these are the most needed... Posted by Humility Homes and Services, Inc. on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.