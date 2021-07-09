Advertisement

Hy-Vee’s “From Bump to Babe” prenatal nutrition tips

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During the month of July, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering virtual nutrition tours, events, and classes focused on fertility, prenatal nutrition, and introducing foods to babies, covering the spectrum from bump to babe. Nina Struss joins QCL to highlight important information about eating well before, during, and post-pregnancy. See below for special store tours and classes available for free or at low cost for those that are expecting or planning a pregnancy. Events are also available in Spanish. Learn more and sign up here: http://ms.spr.ly/6184nrGLi or click on any of the embedded links in this story to find a Hy-Vee dietitian in your area to take the tour or register for a class.

Special emphasis is on the consumption of three important foods or food groups including:

  • Fruits and Vegetables - recommended at least 5 servings combined of fruits and vegetables daily (Examples: Dark leafy greens, California avocados)
  • Eggs - high quality source of protein and folate
  • Salmon and fatty fish - both contain DHA which is a type of fat that is important for babies’ brain and eye development (Examples: Fish oil, fish)

Prenatal and Postpartum Store Tour - Learn the basics of eating for all stages of pregnancy, including postpartum, as well as the best foods to build a healthy baby. COST: FREE

Fuel Your Fertility Store Tour - Learn the basics of eating for all stages of pregnancy, including postpartum, as well as the best foods to build a healthy baby. Cost: FREE

Baby’s 1st Foods Cooking Class - Hy-Vee dietitians address how to introduce your baby to foods and demonstrate both baby led weaning and puree recipes Cost: $10

Dietitian Virtual Services

Throughout July, Hy-Vee dietitians will host virtual events about health and nutrition for women and infants, including virtual store stores focused on prenatal/postnatal nutrition and fertility support, and cooking classes to assist with introducing first foods to babies. Events are also available in Spanish. Learn more and sign up here: http://ms.spr.ly/6184nrGLi

Posted by Hy-Vee on Friday, July 2, 2021

