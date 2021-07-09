Advertisement

Iowa teacher accused of relationship with student found dead

Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.
Adam Edgington, 42, of Nevada.(Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a Marshalltown middle school teacher facing charges of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the body of 42-year-old Adam Eugene Edgington, of Nevada, Iowa, was found Thursday night in his car parked in a field. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Edgington’s death came a day after he was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. According to a complaint, Edgington was accused of kissing, hugging, holding hands with and fondling the student several times within the last school year.

The student was in one of his classes.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with...
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street

Latest News

Police lights
Woman dies after vehicle drives into Mississippi River in Cordova
Mark Street blocked off
Mark Street in Colona blocked off due to heavy police presence
Further investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old minor for aggravated battery and the...
Man, minor, arrested after report of minors being shot at, attacked in Kewanee
Officers say they found the suspect, 28-year-old Kya Kelly, of Kewanee, in an upstairs bedroom....
Woman arrested after victim is stabbed with scissors in Kewanee