Iowa’s only Etch A Sketch artist

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Monday, July 12, is Etch A Sketch Day and to celebrate in advance, Quad Cities Live is proud to welcome Tim Gallenbeck---Iowa’s ONLY professional Etch A Sketch artist--to the show. You can immediately see that he takes the toy’s capabilities to another level and encourages others to creatively challenge themselves. For those that may not know (which is hard to believe!), Etch A Sketch is a mechanical toy used for drawing and was invented by André Cassagnes of France that has been available since 1950.

Watch the segment to learn more about the artist and to see his amazing and inspirational works---including his submission for the QCL Logo. This interview includes an amazing time-lapse video of him working on the logo.

Gallenbeck lives in Marion, Iowa, and has works available for sale at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art store. He also open to doing commissioned work (DM him via his Instagram account). See more at his website.

Tim Gallenbeck (website) / FACEBOOK / FOLLOW GALLENBECK ON INSTAGRAM

