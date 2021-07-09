Advertisement

Joey gives a live look at the John Deere Classic

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Giving us a live look from the John Deere Classic, Joey Donia explains what has happened during the first day of the PGA tournament in the Quad Cities. John Deere Classic is celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year and has many festivities to celebrate!

Including the excavator that is transformed into a golf club with every ‘hole in one’ with the excavator, Birds for Charity donates $50.

