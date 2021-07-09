Advertisement

Kids can now create video games in QC

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Code Ninjas recently opened their doors this week in Davenport. They are a learning center that provides children aged 6 - 14 instruction and guidance through learning what coding is and how to create a video game or an app from their knowledge of coding.

Maurissa Korth joins Paula to explain the details of this new program in the Quad Cities. With camps at the learning center beginning July 19, there are tours available to see what this program is going to be. This is going to be a place where kids are able to open their minds and learn about something they may find they have a passion in, while creating a video game - something kids enjoy.

Code Ninjas // 4750 Utica Ridge Rd Suite 400, Davenport, IA 52807

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

Latest News

Backyard Bash
Ask Angi: Backyard tips from a home care expert
Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with...
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street
Tyed Together
Tyed Together for a good cause
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon. The...
Davenport mayor to hold State of the City address Friday