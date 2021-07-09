Kids can now create video games in QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Code Ninjas recently opened their doors this week in Davenport. They are a learning center that provides children aged 6 - 14 instruction and guidance through learning what coding is and how to create a video game or an app from their knowledge of coding.

Maurissa Korth joins Paula to explain the details of this new program in the Quad Cities. With camps at the learning center beginning July 19, there are tours available to see what this program is going to be. This is going to be a place where kids are able to open their minds and learn about something they may find they have a passion in, while creating a video game - something kids enjoy.

Code Ninjas // 4750 Utica Ridge Rd Suite 400, Davenport, IA 52807

