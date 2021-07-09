Man, minor, arrested after report of minors being shot at, attacked in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after multiple people say minors were being attacked and shot at with a gun.

On Monday, July 5, police responded to the disturbance in the 800 block of East 3rd Street. Officers with the police department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and Annawana Police Department responded and helped secure the large crowd during the investigation.

Officers were given an older-style revolver by individuals related to the minors. Officials were told the revolver was taken from the suspects.

Investigators believe based on witness statements, surveillance footage, and the crime scene investigation that a BB gun was fired at a vehicle, a real gun was displayed, and a “battery” occurred.

At this time, The Kewanee Police Department does not believe an actual gun was discharged in this event.

The gun was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for further testing.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old minor for aggravated battery and the arrest of 18-year-old Matthew Peed, of Galva, Illinois, for aggravated battery and battery.

Matthew was held on $10,000 bond at the Henry County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing to determine the possession of the firearm.

