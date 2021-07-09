Advertisement

Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

Illinois Prison
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) - Officials say three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jesse Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobos and 23-year-old Eugene Roets were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday’s escape.

People were asked to call 911 if they saw 36-year-old Zachary Hart. Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles southwest of Chicago. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Officials say Davis was captured in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County.

