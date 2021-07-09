Party in the Park returns, brings Davenport neighbors together

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The second annual Party in the Park returned on Thursday, bringing in dozens to get to know their city officials and law enforcement. Organizers say they hope Party in the Park helps bring the community together and hopefully prevent the increasing gun violence. Davenport Police say 108 shots fired incidents have been reported from January 1st through July 4th. Since February 26th, four kids have been victims of Davenport shootings, two of them have been fatal.

At the event, there were games, food, and music to help bring the community together. Community Impact Officer Kevin Carver says the highlight of his day is “coming out and interacting with kids, playing basketball.” He helped hand out multiple books to kids at the Party. Community members also got a chance to go inside police cars and an ambulance.

Amy Condon took her children to the event, saying she loved them in 2019 before the parties were put on pause due to the pandemic. “Events like this show we’re a community and want to support each other. It shows we want to support each other so we understand where we’re coming from.”

After a recent uptick in violence in Davenport, Jeff Breheny who is One-Eighty’s prevention supervisor, says it’s crucial we get to know one another. “It’s important we get the community back together,” says Breheny, especially after COVID-19 kept us separated. He goes on to say his organization can help provide resources to anyone in need as well.

Mayor Mike Matson says he’s excited to have Party in the Park back: “let’s all get together, have a wonderful time in the park in the weather! The more we can get to know each other, the better this place is.”

Kevin Carver played a game of basketball against Cortez Brown, helping to unite the gap between officers and neighborhood kids. Carver says, “I’m glad we get to do that kind of stuff because not everyone gets to see this side of the police department, the fire department, and the city itself. We want to be a part of the community as much as they are, it’s a big deal to us.”

Brown says playing against Carver helped them connect, “it showed me there’s no hard feelings against anybody. Everyone is just cool. It kind of changed my perspective because I had some bias towards the police, especially how I grew up. It showed me it’s not like that. It’s all love.”

City officials say everyone is welcome, and they hope this event continues to grow each time.

The next Party in the Park will be on July 22nd, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Garfield Park on East 28th Street.

