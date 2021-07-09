Solidarity Concert, standing together in the QC

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Today, Friday July 9 there will be local bands and artist taking the stage to raise funds for Family Resources to support victims of sexual violence in the Quad Cities. A collaboration between The River Music Experience, WVIK, Family Resources and the Whiskey Stop will host live music with performances by Murnau, Ross Clowser Trio, Mirabilia, Yung Flvy, BN WhoIam Ft. Crealot and King Supr3m3, and Alyx Rush.

Moselle Singh, a coordinator of the Solidarity Collaboration, talks with Paula to spread awareness and invite people to her event. She hopes that this partnership will help create a community vision where everyone is able to thrive in mutual respect, protection, and care within our region. Everyone deserves to enjoy music safely and it’s up to the community to ensure these safe spaces exist. Standing together in solidarity against sexual violence and supporting survivor services in the community.

Admission to this event requires proof of donation, information can be found on their Facebook event.

