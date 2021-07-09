Advertisement

Three injured, one flown to Iowa City, following crash involving a semi in Henry County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been injured, one of them being flown to Iowa City, following a crash with a semi in Henry County.

Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office say they received a 911 call for a car accident on Highway 34 near mile marker 231. The accident involves a semi and a car.

Following an investigation, deputies say a 2008 Ford focus, driven by Jean Lobanga, from Iowa City, was in the slow lane of traffic with flashers activated while driving at a slower speed. Officials say a semi, belonging to Niece Trucking and driven by Patrick Howard, was behind the vehicle.

Officials say Howard had reached down to grab a water bottle and didn’t realize the car ahead of him was moving slowly.

Howard hit the driver-side rear end of the vehicle and pushed the vehicle into the westbound ditch according to officials. The semi also went into the westbound ditch.

A passenger from Lobanga’s vehicle was injured and was flown to Iowa City. Another passenger, and Lobanga, were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Howard was not injured. Howard was issued a ticket for failing to maintain control.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this incident by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Henry County Ambulance, and Breuer’s Towing and Recovery

