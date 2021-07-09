Tyed Together for a good cause

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kim Guy, President of the HAVlife Foundation, and Scott Florence, owner of local frozen pizza company Mama Bosso, visit to share information about their event happening this Saturday, July 10. Tyed Together 2021 is an event sponsored by Mama Bosso for the HAVlife Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps young people to participate in activities they usually wouldn’t be able to afford or have the chance to participate in.

Scott is an artist himself and wants the best opportunities available for these future artists and has seen the impact that music has on young people. Mama Bosso will provide tie-dye materials and will have white t-shirts for sale for participants to purchase, otherwise they will have to bring their own white t-shirt.

Besides the live music, the main event is free tie-dye - provided by Mama Bosso. Donations are accepted, but the event itself is free to anyone! In addition to donations and t-shirts, proceeds from the Streets of Italy wood-fire pizza food truck will be donated to the HAVlife Foundation.

This event doubles as a showcase of our youth talent in the QC with a youth band performance showcase featuring: Taze Wilson, Nonetheless, Strictly Business, Tell Tale Heart, and Ariel McReynolds.

HAVlife // 230 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801

