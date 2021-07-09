Advertisement

Tyed Together for a good cause

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kim Guy, President of the HAVlife Foundation, and Scott Florence, owner of local frozen pizza company Mama Bosso, visit to share information about their event happening this Saturday, July 10. Tyed Together 2021 is an event sponsored by Mama Bosso for the HAVlife Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps young people to participate in activities they usually wouldn’t be able to afford or have the chance to participate in.

Scott is an artist himself and wants the best opportunities available for these future artists and has seen the impact that music has on young people. Mama Bosso will provide tie-dye materials and will have white t-shirts for sale for participants to purchase, otherwise they will have to bring their own white t-shirt.

Besides the live music, the main event is free tie-dye - provided by Mama Bosso. Donations are accepted, but the event itself is free to anyone! In addition to donations and t-shirts, proceeds from the Streets of Italy wood-fire pizza food truck will be donated to the HAVlife Foundation.

This event doubles as a showcase of our youth talent in the QC with a youth band performance showcase featuring: Taze Wilson, Nonetheless, Strictly Business, Tell Tale Heart, and Ariel McReynolds.

HAVlife // 230 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Court documents reveal new details in case of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell
Officials in Fulton County issued a public safety alert after four inmates escaped from the...
Fulton County issues public safety alert after four inmates escape jail
Shortly after 8 p.m., police saw a wanted suspect in the parking lot of La Quinta Inn on East...
‘Lengthy vehicle pursuit’ ends in Davenport with one in custody
The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan...
Brothers, 3 and 6 found fatally shot in Algona home
Police say just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, they saw a wanted individual in a white...
Police arrest man following pursuit in Davenport Wednesday evening

Latest News

Myrtle between 14th and 15th Streets is blocked by a large “Rescue Vehicle” and officials with...
Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff’s Office respond to scene on Myrtle Street
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will hold his 2021 State of the City address Friday afternoon. The...
Davenport mayor to hold State of the City address Friday
Illinois Prison
Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape
First Alert Day from 3PM-10PM for strong storms SW of the QC